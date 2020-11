A Central Coast man accomplished a major feat Saturday, hiking to the top of Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve for the 500th time this year.

Brett Vanderhoof says his original goal was to hike the mountain 366 times, but in May he was past the halfway mark and chose to go for 500.

On the summer solstice in June he did 13 trip in one day which is equivalent to nearly 54 miles.

Vanderhoof says the 500 hikes are in honor of Dusty Davis, a fellow hiker who passed away in 2014.