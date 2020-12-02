Man's life saved by Santa Barbara police during encounter

A Santa Barbara man is alive thanks in part to Santa Barbara police officers who were in the right place at the right time.

According to Santa Barbara PD, officers were investigating a report of domestic battery in the 200 Block of South Milpas Street on Monday, December 1.

Police say the alleged aggressor, 27-year-old Ramon Dario Ramirez of Santa Barbara was on active parole. However, he drove away before police arrived.

Officers later spotted his car abandoned and found Ramirez in a temporary encampment along Highway 101.

Ramirez tried to run from police but was not successful.

Moments after his arrest, police say Ramirez started showing signs of a possible drug overdose. An officer then administered two doses of emergency Narcan meanwhile paramedics arrived to the scene.

Santa Barbara PD says several officers were hurt but will be okay.

The suspect received medical care.

Ramirez faces four felony charges including resisting arrest and violating parole.

During the arrest, police say they also recovered a weapon that was in Ramirez’s possession.