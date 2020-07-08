Marine clouds arrive for a few days before weekend heat develops

We saw significantly more marine layer with areas of mist and fog at the coastline this morning and it is lingering near beaches.

The marine layer will redevelop tonight into Thursday morning with areas of fog and mist.

Winds will slow down Thursday and Friday. The marine cloud deck will get stubborn at beaches and high temperatures will range between the high 50s and low 60s.

However the coastal and interior valleys will warm with less transport of the cool air inland with wind. Friday through Monday looks particularly hot inland with temps in the 100-107 degree range Saturday thru Monday.

Coastal valleys will get into the mid 80s during this time frame and the weekend should see enough high pressure to snuff out the beach clouds as well with temps there returning into the 70s.