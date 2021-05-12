Marine clouds continue to hang tough at the coast

The pattern which has been locked in this week should change a little bit later this week into the weekend when a trough and upper low pass to our north, the result locally will be some higher winds as early as Friday. Those strong NW winds should help partially mix out marine clouds a little better.

The other impact will be inland temps cooling by around 10 degrees before crawling back up next week after the trough departs.

Until then, not much change. Night and morning clouds get into the coastal valleys and sluggishly clear to the beaches where the clouds will linger is the forecast for Thursday.

That will mean another day in the 50s and lower 60s at beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s and some 90s in the interior.

A weak cold front likely brushes the Central Coast Saturday, I think this just deepens the marine layer so some mist or drizzle is possible but looks like the spring pattern essentially reboots after that.

I do think next week should feature more NW wind which should help a coastal clearing pattern that is a little faster than what we have seen this week.