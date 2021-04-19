Marine clouds increase over the next few days keeping temps mild

The ridge of high pressure over the Central Coast will start to collapse on Tuesday to be replaced by a trough over the region, as a result, we'll see more low clouds and cooler temperatures. The digging trough will even return some low clouds to the interior valleys in the early morning hours over the next few days.

We'll see beaches return to the 60s for highs with coastal valleys in the 70s and the inland valleys will cool as well, where temps the last few days were in the 80s.

Additionally, there will be decent coastal afternoon NW winds the next few days of 15-25mph.

The second half of the week the winds look to back off which means some of the beaches could see little to no afternoon clearing.

Well, a very interesting possibility has been showing up in models the last few days: a rain chance early next week from the left-overs of Super Typhoon Surigae. For this to happen the storm will have to get caught up in the upper-level jet stream and come back all the way across the Pacific from its current location near the Philippines. What arrives here would not be a typhoon-type storm, just the moisture, and a surface low. A lot can happen between now and then but interesting nonetheless.