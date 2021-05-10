Marine clouds will be a factor in this week's forecast

The Central Coast and the Southcoast were greeted to a lot of early cloud cover Monday with some clearing, but some places never completely cleared out.

Tuesday will see perhaps slightly better clearing but it is a tough call since some very weak offshore flow may not be enough to move any clouds off the coastal valleys or beaches, even if the clouds push back Tuesday it looks like they'll be back Wednesday and Thursday when more consistent onshore flow is likely.

That will mean inland temps will be the warmest in the 80s and 90s while coastal valleys will be in the lower 70s with beaches in the high 50s and lower 60s.

I think the winds pick up Friday and Saturday but night and morning clouds are still likely with pockets of marine drizzle possible. There is a cold front Sunday into Monday, I doubt any rain comes of it but more mist and drizzle and cooler temps are likely.