Mass blood drive next week at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Preparations are underway at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara for a community blood drive next Tuesday, January 26.

Earl's Place at the Showgrounds is adapting health guidelines to keep donors safe.

The blood drive is conducted by Vitalant. They aim to collect at least 350 donations. Vitalant says successful blood donations are also tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help find donors who could help COVID-19 patients by donating convalescent plasma.

Anyone wanting to donate blood must make an appointment online.