Meager rain chances until Sunday into Monday system

An upper level low is moving over the area today and it has produced partly to most cloudy skies and despite the clouds, mild temperatures.

This system moves out for Christmas and skies clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny, this means a crisp start to Christmas Day but also mild afternoon temperatures.

There is a weak front Friday night into Saturday morning, and my concerns about it remain the same. I think the best dynamics with this system are too far north. I think scattered drizzle or a light shower are possible Friday night into early Saturday but less than .10" for anyone who actually gets rain.

After that all eyes remain on the Sunday into Monday storm. This system is strong in terms of the energy but it is a little starved for moisture to work with. I think that limits rain totals to .10-.75" locally with the best chance for higher amounts being along the SLO county north coast with diminishing potential the further south you go.

The most moderate rain falls later Sunday PM but some scattered activity into Monday. Monday the NW winds start to pick up, 15-25mph.

Early next week we return to this season's common pattern of night and morning offshore winds. The dry weather continues into the New Year.