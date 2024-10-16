Meet the two elected officials running for Mayor of Buellton

The race for Mayor of Buellton is between current Mayor David King and current Vice Mayor David Silva. Both candidates talked about their plans for the future of Buellton.

"I really pride myself on being involved in all the different areas of our community, whether it's with our schools, working with our leadership at the superintendent and principal level, working with our nonprofits who are serving our community, and just working with community leaders," said Silva.

Silva says he’s been inspired by his time in office, to do more for the community.

"The mayor needs to be thinking proactively if not waiting for a problem to show up, but thinking, what can we see coming for the future," said Silva.

Silva says if elected he will prioritize programs for seniors and families.

"Ensuring that our seniors are properly fed, have Meals on Wheels programs funded and social services is a key issue. But we also have a lot of young families who just relocated, especially after Covid. A lot of families moved in here and so there's not a lot for them to do in the community," explains Silva.

Silva plans to continue work restoring the bowling alley and movie theatre and adding a splash pad. Current Mayor David King says his focus is also on local families.

"I want people to feel like that they don't have to go to Santa Maria or Goleta or Santa Barbara to, you know, take their kids to go to the movies or, you know, ballparks, or pools," said King.

King says during his two years in office he has made progress on several projects but needs more time to complete them.

"It takes a long time to get these projects over the finish line. The swimming pool has been more than a five-year project, the 246 narrowing that down, that's been a long-term project, but I'm right at the precipice of a lot of these projects getting over the line," explains King.

King has been involved with the City Council since 2008 and wants to continue serving his community.

"I want to get these things done. So the next generation in these projects we talked about earlier, the next generation can have things to do here in town rather than going out of town," said King.

Election day is November 5th.