Mild Saturday turns quickly to offshore and warm conditions for next week

Right now there is a low pressure system located to the west in a larger broad trough in the upper atmosphere, both together are producing deep low clouds and mild conditions across the area.

There was even some mist and drizzle last night into this morning near the coast. That looks likely again tonight as the low pressure center will make its closest approach to the area but a narrow miss to the west and south looks likely.

This miss sets the stage for a cloudy coastal start to Saturday with partly cloudy afternoon conditions before more clouds roll in Saturday evening. This will be quickly replaced by offshore winds for later Sunday.

This building of high pressure across The West will produce strong offshore winds into Monday morning, 15-25mph with some gusts past 30-40mph in some places.

These offshore winds will be dry and warm. Next week looks to feature above average temps across the entire area, and with months of no real rainfall the fire risk will be high.

The ridge of high pressure driving the warm weather looks to persist into Friday of next week.