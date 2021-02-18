Mild temps Thursday but even warmer temperatures early next week

Seems like a pattern we've seen too often this winter, offshore winds, and dry conditions. This happens when cold fronts pass and high pressure builds in their wake.

Outside of the late-January whopper storm, we've seen far too many splash-and-dash systems that either produce very little rain or none at all. This will be the cast with yet another cold front passage Friday afternoon.

Currently, it appears that the front will fail to produce rainfall. I can't say we couldn't see some mist or drizzle near the coast and at higher elevations where clouds intersect the ground but I think even that is not all that likely.

I think the bigger issue will be winds later Friday into Saturday afternoon.

Let me back up a little and just say prior to this frontal passage Thursday actually looks rather mild due to some temporary offshore flow. We could see some areas of morning valley fog but other than that there isn't much to write home about, there are no local advisories in place at the moment.

OK, back to the future and what happens after Saturday's windy conditions: High pressure will build over California on Sunday through next week which will produce night and morning offshore winds and dry and warmer weather.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-70s.