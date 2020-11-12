Mild weather to close the week with next week's rain chances in doubt

This week has been interesting with rain over the weekend then some very cold temperatures to start the mornings this week.

Those temperatures have moderated and in fact daytime highs are crawling toward the 70s with some ridging in the upper atmosphere likely as we get into early next week.

The extended forecast has changed a bit based on today's modeling. The significant rain potential models have been suggesting the last several days may not develop for the Central Coast, at least not next week. A large trough does develop and a monster area of low pressure but at this point it looks like the low pressure tracks to the north, so next week could be dry. Next weekend (not this) could see shower potential but it is a long way out to make a call at this point.

The longer range models do show potential for conditions the last week of the month to be active but like any forecast that far out, we'll have to see how specific details develop from the larger pattern.