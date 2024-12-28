Watch Now
Mobile home bursts into flames with one man inside

KSBY News / Justin Stinson
Mobile home fire in Grover Beach
A mobile home in Grover Beach bursts into flames while a man was still inside.

That's according to fire officials KSBY talked to at the scene.

Flames broke out around 5:30 Friday evening at Grand Avenue Mobile Home Park on Grand Avenue.

The fire chief tells KSBY the man suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital.

Neighbors say the trailer was fully engulfed in flames in less than five minutes.

Nearby trailers also had minor damage from the flames and heat of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

