Monday featured gusty winds and big waves and more rain possible later this week

As expected we saw some showers over the weekend and some higher winds after the system departed. There are still a few remaining advisories.

Higher winds are still possible across the higher country of Santa Barbara county into 10pm tonight. There is also a high surf advisory and a beach hazards statement for beaches into late Tuesday for some breaking waves and locally dangerous rip.

Weak to moderate offshore winds and generally clear skies will help warm temps up several degrees the next couple days with highs warming up into the mid 60s to low 70s.

Onshore flow will return Thursday as another weak storm system moves through the area. This one looks very similar to the one this weekend with under a quarter inch for SLO and SB Counties early Thursday.

More gusty northerly winds will follow the Thursday system and last through the weekend, especially for Santa Barbara county.

I think the next question is when could the next rain come. Models again disagee on this, but the EURO likes it next Wednesday (the day before Christmas Eve) for a .20-.50" system with the American GFS dry. Often times we'll see models migrate toward agreement, often leaning to the EURO since it often initializes current conditions better. We'll see but this is the next thing I am watching.