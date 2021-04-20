More clouds develop and hold temps down

Clouds are going to get more stubborn over the next few days as the winds slow and an upper air feature digs over the area. That upper-level feature will make the marine layer deeper, allowing the clouds to go further inland.

Highs will dip into the 50s for some beaches with some 60s, 60s in the coastal valleys, and lower 70s inland. That'll cover temps for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Slightly better clearing Friday thru the weekend. Monday a cold front pushes thru the area and should produce some showers, I think it is .25" at the most with most folks closer to .10", but this system is some ways out and that forecast could easily change.