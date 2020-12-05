More dry weather for the weekend

More of the same in local weather into the weekend. We have an upper air feature in northern Mexico and an approaching ridge of high pressure in the Pacific. No big changes are coming for the weekend with some weak onshore flow Saturday returning offshore flow Sunday, a little stronger across Southern California.

High temperatures have been running about 5-10 degrees above average and no reason to see any big changes in that.

We'll see some changes into early next week from an odd feature in the upper atmosphere. A trough in the Alaska island chain will sweep into the Pacific NW and cut an upper air low off which will push over the area and the Los Angeles area, then it looks to sit and spin just off the coast for a while. The net impact on us on the Central Coast doesn't look to be much, some offshore flow likely will pick up but much more significantly across southern California where we will have renewed fire weather concerns Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Late next week a system we call an "inside slider" will push across the California-Nevada line and help sweep the upper low out of the area. For us this will cool things a bit and crank up the winds later next week.

In terms of the long-range forecast, models today are even more pessimistic than they were yesterday. Yesterday they said nothing til the 18th then perhaps a break. Today thru the 20th the models give us nothing. There is increased activity in the Pacific but nothing heading our way at the moment. This can change but I offered this yesterday, looks like models are just kicking the can down the road at this point.