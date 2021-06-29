More marine influence will draw temperatures down

The huge ridge of high pressure across The West is starting to move east, this will bring inland temps down quickly. In fact, Wednesday could see portions of the interior sag under 90 for daytime highs.

Near the coast, lighter wind flow should mean a firmer low cloud deck which will cool beaches and the near coastal valleys as well, but these temps were already on the mild side (near average).

Some of the low cloud clearing at beaches could be incomplete or at least sluggish.

There is a low-pressure feature that is trying to usher in some sub-tropical (aka monsoonal) air. This air can produce higher relative humidity and under the right circumstances produce thunderstorms. I don't think we'll have to deal with the latter but more high clouds and air you can feel is definitely possible.

Temps look to level off near average or slightly above thru the 4th, some marine influence will be around, and on and off clouds are likely. Hope for some breeze that could keep the cloud deck at least partially mixed out, but no surprise that clouds are possible around the 4th, we've seen this before numerous years.