Morning Minute: A look ahead at local efforts to make our community better

Good morning, and happy Lunar New Year! Here's a look at some changes coming to the Central Coast.

Morro Bay’s city council unanimously passed an urgency ordinance temporarily banning large battery-energy storage facilities for at least 45 days, with plans to extend it until 2027. The decision follows growing concerns about safety, especially after a fire at Vistra’s Moss Landing plant released potentially toxic smoke and led to evacuations. Meanwhile, Assembly Bill 303 aims to give local authorities more control over such projects, this as Vistra considers seeking state approval to bypass the city’s ban.

Morro Bay city officials recently traveled to Sacramento to advocate for the city's interests, focusing on energy projects and environmental concerns. Mayor Carla Wixom, Councilmember Zara Landrum, and other officials met with the California Energy Commission and the California Coastal Commission during their visit to the League of California Cities.Their discussions centered on battery storage, offshore wind energy, and local housing policies while also providing an opportunity to collaborate with other municipalities.



– Officials highlighted environmental risks posed by the proposed battery energy storage system (BESS), including its proximity to the city's aquifer and estuary, which supports endangered species and a peregrine falcon breeding ground. Offshore Wind Development – As members of a subcommittee on offshore wind, Wixom and Landrum continue to engage with companies developing these projects to stay informed on their progress and potential impacts.

– As members of a subcommittee on offshore wind, Wixom and Landrum continue to engage with companies developing these projects to stay informed on their progress and potential impacts. Statewide Collaboration – City leaders gained insight into the AB 205 approval process for energy projects and discussed housing policies with other municipalities to understand how state mandates are affecting communities across California.

San Luis Obispo County's first roundabout improvement project is moving into phase two, with construction set to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Avila Beach Drive. Workers will install new stop signs and traffic-control measures, temporarily diverting Highway 101 southbound ramps, with minor delays expected for up to 10 minutes.

Caltrans crews recently cleared brush along Highway 229 in San Luis Obispo County as part of California’s wildfire and forest resilience plan. The agency routinely removes vegetation along 2,600 miles of high-risk roadways to reduce fire hazards, working with Cal Fire and other agencies. While these projects provide temporary relief, crews continue to monitor highways daily to maintain safety.