Morning Minute: Buy Local success, special events happening

Good morning, Central Coast! It’s Wednesday, February 5th, and it’s also National Weatherperson’s Day! A big shoutout to our incredible Daybreak meteorologist, Vivian Rennie, for keeping our community informed and prepared every day!

More than 100,000 people attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival each year, bringing a surge of business to local shops and restaurants. To accommodate the crowds, some stores are extending their hours, while city officials have implemented new safety measures, including barricades along State Street. Residents and business owners say the added security is necessary, and city staff will continue monitoring and adjusting plans throughout the festival, which runs until February 15.

Country star Cody Johnson is set to take the stage at the California Mid-State Fair this summer. He'll perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Saturday, July 19, with special guest Randall King kicking off the night. Tickets, ranging from $67 to $182, go on sale this Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. on the fair's website. Known for hits like "Til You Can't," "On My Way to You," and "Dirt Cheap," Johnson will be one of the highlights of the fair, which runs from July 16 to July 27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

San Luis Obispo’s Buy Local Bonus initiative wrapped up its fifth year with great success. The city invested $115,000 in gift cards, which helped generate $868,597 in local spending—a 685% return. Since its launch, the program has funneled $3.6 million into small businesses, and it's set to return next holiday season.