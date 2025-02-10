Morning Minute: Call offs, sandbags and a launch today

Good morning, Central Coast! If you’ve decided to take today off to catch the Super Bowl, you’re not alone. According to a new Harris Poll, over 22.5 million people across the United States are planning to miss work today—an increase of 40% compared to last year. While many are skipping work to watch the big game, only two percent of respondents said they planned to call in sick... Another two percent admitted that they planned to "ghost" their employer and simply not show up. However, the majority of those taking the day off have pre-approved vacation days. The poll estimates that nearly 13 million workers will use a legitimate day off, while 4.8 million will swap shifts with coworkers to avoid working on Super Bowl Sunday.

Starting today, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will begin a series of training drills at the old Georgia Brown School site. Officials have stated that while there will be an increased presence of fire apparatus in the area over the next month, no live fire or destructive training will take place. Residents who are concerned or curious about the ongoing training can stay updated by visiting the Paso Robles account on X.

This afternoon, some residents of the Central Coast will have the chance to witness the sixth Falcon 9 rocket launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 3:46 p.m. and will carry 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. Just minutes after takeoff, the rocket's first-stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Storm preparations are already underway in the Central Coast as the region braces for heavy rain. The City of Goleta has warned residents about potential hazardous road conditions and flooding, especially in areas around the Lake Fire burn scar. To help mitigate the impact of flooding, free sandbags are being offered at Fire Stations 11 and 14. Officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for Ready SBC emergency alerts to receive the latest safety information and updates.