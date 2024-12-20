Morning Minute: Daybreak gets into the holiday spirit

Good morning, Central Coast! The countdown to Santa’s big arrival is on—only five days left! Stay tuned with Meteorologist Vivian Rennie to keep ahead of any weather changes and make sure you're ready to enjoy the sparkling holiday lights.

Trash rates in Los Osos might soon get a 13% bump, with increases of $3.66 to $7.98 depending on bin size. Share your thoughts at a public meeting on January 9 or submit written protests before the next hearing.

The Mission Prep Christmas Classic is dribbling into history, now featuring its first international team, Urspring High School from Germany. Games run all weekend, so check KSBY.com for schedules and tickets to watch future NBA stars in action.

Ready for liftoff? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base tomorrow at 3 AM. Keep your ears open—there might even be a sonic boom as the booster returns to land!

Five Cities Fire Authority is excited about a new $10,000 ventilation training prop, funded by a local nonprofit. Now, firefighters can safely practice life-saving techniques with this cutting-edge addition to their station.

Keep the change, ya filthy animal: Vivian and I learned "Kevin" almost bought his childhood home, watch below!

Daybreak talks about the "Home Alone" house sale

Happening today:

