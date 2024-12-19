Morning Minute: Holiday happenings to look forward to

It’s Friday Jr., and the weather has the Daybreak team in a great mood today! Be sure to soak up the sunshine while it’s here!

The shifting weather in some areas is benefiting tourism along the Central Coast, but winter months still see a drop in visitors. To address this, San Luis Obispo County approved a nearly $30,000 contract to promote tourism in Cayucos. The city will be featured on the news website SF Gate and in an email blast to over 200,000 subscribers. Local business owners are excited about the increased publicity.

The Governor's Office is working to speed up California's response to the bird flu. Since March, there have been 34 reported cases in the state, but none of them involved human-to-human transmission. Community Reporter Karson Wells looked into how the bird flu might affect egg prices in San Luis Obispo County. While most local stores haven’t been hit with an egg shortage, prices are expected to go up.

Happening today:



The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is throwing its annual Christmas Feast and Giveaway today! They’ve collected donations like shoes, sweatshirts, and backpacks, which will be given out to people in need. Every guest gets at least one brand-new item to take home. Swing by the Rescue Mission between 2 and 4 p.m. to join the holiday spirit!

today! They’ve collected donations like shoes, sweatshirts, and backpacks, which will be given out to people in need. Every guest gets at least one brand-new item to take home. Swing by the Rescue Mission between 2 and 4 p.m. to join the holiday spirit! Rehearsals for The Nutcracker are underway, just in time for Christmas! Presented by the SLO Movement Arts Center, this version puts a fun twist on the classic by setting the story in San Luis Obispo. Catch a sneak peek of the performances tonight on KSBY, ahead of opening night this Friday! Don’t miss it!

Happening this weekend:

