Morning Minute: Local expo for seniors, budget cut reactions

Community Partners in Caring will host the 2025 Senior Expo this Friday from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Allan Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in Santa Maria. This free event will connect seniors and caregivers with vital resources, including health screenings, financial planning, legal support, assistive devices, and volunteer opportunities. SLO Farmers' Market extends hours: With later sunsets after last weekend's time change, the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market will now run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting this Thursday. However, a storm heading our way could impact this week's event.

San Luis Obispo County is preparing for Tsunami Preparedness Week, starting March 22, with an educational social media campaign on tsunami alert levels, coastal hazards, and emergency response. While tsunamis are rare on the Central Coast, experts say it's important to recognize warning signs like sudden water level changes or an earthquake. CERT Training Coordinator John Spooner is organizing community training and tsunami walk drills in Morro Bay and Cayucos to improve preparedness. Sensors in the ocean detect tsunami threats, and in the event of a local tsunami, residents may have as little as 15 minutes to seek higher ground.

Cal Poly is cutting its Swimming and Diving program, citing financial strain from the House v. NCAA settlement, which will cost the university at least $450,000 per year. Athletes and coaches were informed in a meeting with Athletic Director Don Oberhelman, leaving many devastated despite a season of record-breaking performances and an undefeated dual meet schedule. While current scholarship athletes will retain their aid, many swimmers are entering the transfer portal to continue competing elsewhere. Oberhelman cited conference stability, lack of donor investment, and funding gaps as key reasons for the decision, adding that no further sports cuts are currently planned.