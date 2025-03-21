Morning Minute: Morning Minute: Bravery, business, and big changes

Happy Friday, Central Coast! I hope you all get a chance to soak up the beautiful weather this weekend.



Cattle industry faces bird flu concerns at 81st annual San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen's Association: The 81st annual San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen's Association took place at the Paso Robles Event Center last night, bringing together ranchers, industry experts, and community members. A major topic of concern was bird flu and its impact on the beef, cattle, and agricultural industries. Community reporter Eduardo Huijon Jr. takes a deeper dive into what this means for local ranchers. Read more on our website, KSBY.com.

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon-9 from Vandenberg: SpaceX has added another successful mission to its record, launching a Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base just before midnight. The rocket carried a batch of satellites in support of the NROL-57 mission, a collaboration between SpaceX and Northrop Grumman for the National Reconnaissance Office.

SpaceX has added another successful mission to its record, launching a Falcon-9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base just before midnight. The rocket carried a batch of satellites in support of the NROL-57 mission, a collaboration between SpaceX and Northrop Grumman for the National Reconnaissance Office. Morro Bay hosts massive citywide yard sale: Morro Bay residents are kicking off the weekend with the city’s annual yard sale, bringing the entire community together for a weekend of treasure hunting. Hundreds of homes will open their yards, offering furniture, housewares, and unique finds. Looking for more weekend events? Visit KSBY.com for the full list.

Sergeant Clifton Bird and Deputy Sheriff Andrew Mora of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office were honored for their bravery in responding to a house fire and homicide in Arroyo Grande last year. They successfully took suspect Alan Osio into custody amid chaotic conditions, with Deputy Mora’s K-9, Mando, playing a key role in preventing further harm. Both officers received Meritorious Service Medals, while Osio, found not competent to stand trial, remains in custody as officials determine his next steps.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to require cannabis farmers to install carbon filtration systems, or scrubbers, by March 2026 to control odors. While officials say studies confirm the technology’s effectiveness, growers like Autumn Shelton argue the high costs, potentially exceeding $1.5 million per farm, could put many out of business. A final vote on the ordinance is scheduled for April 1.

Meathead Movers CEO Aaron Steed is battling an age discrimination lawsuit from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which claims the company failed to hire applicants over 40 for certain positions. Steed denies the allegations, arguing that no employee has ever filed a complaint and that the case is an unusual, government-initiated lawsuit. With over $1 million spent on legal fees, Steed remains firm in his defense, hoping for a fair review before the next court date in August 2026.