Morning Minute: New emergency sirens, senior expo, fire training

: The Grover Beach Police Department has a new slogan, “When you hear the 'hi-lo,' it’s time to go.” It comes with a new alert siren system now installed in all patrol vehicles, designed to notify residents during emergencies or natural disasters. Community reporter Ashley Stevens looked into how the system works, check out her story here. Goleta’s senior expo kicks off today : Seniors and caregivers are invited to Goleta’s Senior Expo today from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Goleta Community Center. The event includes vendors, demonstrations, and presentations focused on health, wellness, and resources for seniors.

Cycling Without Age is a nonprofit in San Luis Obispo that brings joy to seniors by taking them on scenic trishaw bike rides piloted by volunteers. Residents like Anne Wilson from The Villages initially questioned the idea but now look forward to the outings, which offer fresh air, social interaction, and even ice cream stops thanks to partnerships with local businesses. Volunteers like Brian Troup cherish the conversations with seniors, while program coordinator Rose Levinson-Woertz highlights the community engagement and shared laughter the rides inspire. Currently offering rides at multiple senior communities, the program aims to expand across the Central Coast.

Dos Pueblos High School is mourning the tragic loss of three students: Jake Curtis (18), Michael Ochsner (17), and Alexander Wood (15) who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 after completing junior lifeguard training at Jalama Beach. All three were active in athletics and beloved by classmates, remembered for their positivity, supportiveness, and school spirit. The grief on campus is palpable, with friends and staff struggling to process the sudden loss. In response, the school opened a compassion center with grief counselors, and plans are underway to honor Curtis at graduation. Students and staff alike are calling for remembrance through kindness, connection, and living with the same joy the boys brought to others.

Chris Huot has officially signed a four-year contract to become the new city manager of Paso Robles, following his service as assistant and interim city manager. Despite the unusual departure of former city manager Ty Lewis, Huot says city operations have remained steady, with essential services continuing uninterrupted. He expressed excitement about leading the close-knit community and emphasized his commitment to the role. With an annual base salary of $269,000, Huot plans to boost public engagement by reinstating the Coffee with the City Manager series and launching a resident academy to educate locals on city functions.