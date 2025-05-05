Morning Minute: Real ID update, tick season, and wildfire prep

It’s Cinco de Mayo, amigos! If you’re heading out to sip, salsa, or soak up the sun, here’s your forecastto help you plan the perfect celebration.



Vandenberg Space Force Base is still working to reschedule its latest Falcon 9 launch from the Central Coast. The rocket was originally set to lift off just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, carrying 26 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. A reason for the delay has not been disclosed, and a new launch time has yet to be announced. Real ID deadline approaching: With the Real ID deadline just two days away, the California DMV advises that if you have a valid U.S. passport and your license isn’t expiring soon, you can delay applying. Passports can still be used for domestic travel. Homeland Security officials say Real IDs offer stronger security to help prevent fraud and identity theft, and they’re working with local partners to keep the public informed.

CAL FIRE is kicking off Wildfire Preparedness Week on May 4th, urging communities to take proactive steps to reduce wildfire risk at home. This year’s theme, “Building a Fire-Ready Future: Strengthening Our Defenses, Together,” highlights the importance of collaboration between neighbors, local organizations, and state agencies. Residents are encouraged to create defensible space, use fire-resistant building materials, develop evacuation plans, and stay informed through emergency alerts. More resources are available at readyforwildfire.org.

Since Cal Poly announced in March that it would be cutting its men’s and women’s swim and dive programs due to budget constraints, supporters have been working tirelessly to save the team. Originally tasked with raising $25 million by April 15, the team now has a revised goal of $20 million by June 4 to establish a long-term endowment. As of now, $7.5 million has been raised, bolstered by widespread community support, including Olympians and thousands of social media followers. Current athletes, alumni, and parents, like Tom Johnson, a former Mustang swimmer whose son is committed to the team, have submitted a business plan outlining sustainable funding strategies. While the future remains uncertain, many remain hopeful that their efforts will preserve not just Cal Poly's team, but help protect non-revenue collegiate sports nationwide.

As temperatures rise on the Central Coast, tick season is also beginning, with San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials urging residents to take precautions. Epidemiologist Jessie Burmester says the region is entering “nymph season,” when tiny, poppy-seed-sized ticks are most active and more likely to go unnoticed. To prevent bites, Burmester recommends drying clothes on high heat after outdoor activities and showering within two hours. If a tick is found, remove it close to the head with tweezers and clean the area. The health department offers tick identification and optional testing services. While tick-borne disease is rare locally, with only a few positive cases per thousand tested, experts stress the importance of awareness and prevention.