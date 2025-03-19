Morning Minute: Spring nears, travel shifts & local updates

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 19th, and we’re just a day away from the spring equinox and the forecast is certainly embracing the season. Here are the top stories we’re following this morning.



Vandenberg Space Force Base prepares for launch: The base is set for its 10th flight of the year, supporting a U.S. Army Precision Strike Missile test. The launch window opens at 7:30 this morning.

Statewide "Shoulder-Tap" Operation results: Over the weekend, more than 160 citations were issued statewide in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors, according to the California Department of Beverage Control. Only one citation was reported on the Central Coast. Officials say this serves as a strong reminder of the serious consequences for adults who provide alcohol to minors.

The Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees has decided to continue its search for a new superintendent after rejecting E.J. Rossi’s appointment, following strong opposition from parents and staff. Rossi, the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services, was the board’s top choice, but a staff survey showed overwhelming disapproval, and concerns were raised about his past financial management. The board plans to share next steps in the coming weeks as the search for a new superintendent continues.

The City of Morro Bay recently reviewed its short-term rental (STR) ordinance, with concerns raised over permits being held by owners who rarely rent out their properties. Currently, 193 STRs operate in the city, with another 186 properties on a waitlist, contributing to significant transient occupancy tax revenue. While some residents called for stricter enforcement, the city attorney emphasized that permit revocation must follow state law, and no new STRs will be approved until an ongoing permit audit is complete.

Former U.S. Coast Guard and Santa Barbara County Counsel Mike Ghizzoni now serves as a lifeguard for the City of Santa Barbara, emphasizing the importance of vigilant pool safety. As part of an effort to improve water safety, the city is offering a reduced-cost lifeguard certification program this spring, cutting the usual $200 fee to just $50. The program, which includes online and in-person training, provides American Red Cross certification and prepares participants for lifesaving situations, whether they pursue lifeguarding or not.