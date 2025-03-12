Morning Minute: Storm prep, cheer champs & jail safety concerns

Happy Wednesday! Take a look at this wet forecast and the top stories we are following today:



Sandbag stations are open across Santa Barbara for residents to collect free of charge. Remember to bring your own gloves and shovels. Fill your sandbags only halfway to keep them manageable. Residents can take up to 20 sandbags per trip. Santa Barbara has also opened "City Lot 2" at Canon Perdido and Chapala Street for residents in flood-prone areas. Registration is required, and the emergency parking period ends Friday, March 14. St. Patrick's Day Alert: A safety enhancement zone will be in place in San Luis Obispo this weekend, including St. Patrick's Day. Fines for noise violations, unruly gatherings, open containers, and public urination will be doubled. Stay safe and celebrate responsibly.

A safety enhancement zone will be in place in San Luis Obispo this weekend, including St. Patrick’s Day. Fines for noise violations, unruly gatherings, open containers, and public urination will be doubled. Stay safe and celebrate responsibly. Central coast cheer teams sweep nationals and set their sights on more championships: The Central Coast Elite Cheer program at Central Coast Gymnastics in San Luis Obispo had a victorious weekend at the Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas, with all three of its teams winning their divisions. Up next, the athletes will compete at the All-Star Cheer Super Nationals in Los Angeles, with additional teams heading to Arizona and Florida for national competitions.

The Marine Mammal Center responded to over 900 marine mammals last year, with San Luis Obispo County seeing the highest number of cases. Half of the 407 local calls were due to a domoic acid poisoning outbreak, which severely impacted sea lions. Officials warn that human and dog interactions pose additional risks, as stressed animals may experience neurological symptoms. As the center continues its rescue efforts, it is also searching for a new location in SLO County to expand its operations.

Santa Barbara County has hired two healthcare overseers to monitor inmate wellness and medical care in response to concerns about jail conditions. Their recent findings revealed several areas of non-compliance by healthcare provider Wellpath, including inadequate safety cell checks, which were completed only 13% of the time in North County jails. Officials attribute some issues to staffing shortages and have recommended temporarily hiring licensed psychiatric technicians. With Wellpath’s contract up for renegotiation in April, county supervisors stress the urgency of implementing changes to improve inmate care.