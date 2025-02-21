Morning Minute: Sunny skies and exciting openings this weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast! We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us, check out the full forecast here.

Vandenberg Space Force Base prepares for telescope launch: NASA officials have announced a two-year mission to survey life-sustaining ingredients in the Milky Way and map the entire sky. The telescope is scheduled to launch by next Thursday.

Historic Victory Hall at Camp Roberts reopens: After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the venue will feature reenactments of the "Bob Hope Radio Show" and live performances by Wine Country Theatre. The hall has hosted legends like Bob Hope, Judy Garland, and Lucille Ball.

Hearst Beach Pier reopens in San Simeon: After five months of repairs from storm damage, the pier will reopen today, just in time for the weekend. The upgrades include new piles, caps, deck boards, and handrails.

After two weeks of rain-related cancellations, the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market has returned, bringing over 100 vendors back to Higuera Street. Local businesses, including Bread Bike Bakery and Euphoria, reported significant losses, with some vendors losing thousands of dollars due to the missed market days. Despite the setbacks, vendors are eager to welcome back customers, with the market resuming its usual Thursday evening schedule from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Santa Maria High School Counselors Receive Award

San Luis Obispo County Fire Station 52 is temporarily closed for renovations until April, with crews relocating to Station 98 but continuing to respond as usual. The six-week project includes minor interior upgrades, such as kitchen and office improvements, ADA-compliant installations, and replacing worn-out countertops. While response times may be slightly delayed in some areas, officials say certain locations may actually see faster service during the temporary relocation.