Morning Minute: Tariffs, "By The Wind Sailors," and Cal Poly Open House

New visitor center opens in Paso Robles: A brand-new visitor center and shared office space has officially opened in Paso Robles. The Paso Robles Visitor Center is being called a hub for business support, tourism info, and community connection. The space will be home to the Paso Robles and Templeton Chambers of Commerce, along with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance which plays a big role in promoting the region's thriving wine industry.

Lompoc celebrates new housing development: The community of Lompoc is marking a big milestone today with the opening of a new supportive housing project. The development called "Cypress and 7th" includes modern amenities, community spaces, and access to essential services. The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara will host a commemorative event at 10:30 this morning to celebrate the project with residents and local leaders.

Beachgoers in Morro Bay have spotted thousands of small, jellyfish-like creatures along the shore. They're called Velella Velella, or "By The Wind Sailors," named for the little sails that help them drift with the wind. Strong coastal winds recently pushed large numbers of them ashore. While their sting is mild, experts recommend avoiding contact with your face or eyes after touching them.

New tariffs on coffee imports from Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia, three of the world's top exporters, could soon impact your daily brew. The U.S. is the second-largest coffee importer globally, and a 10% tariff on beans from these countries may raise prices at cafés and grocery stores. Local business owners, like Kirk Sowell of Frankie & Lola’s in Morro Bay, say rising costs have already forced them to raise prices, and more increases may be on the way. Other café owners, like Matty Laurino of Celia’s Garden Café in Los Osos, say that even if tariffs don’t directly hit their supply, customers feeling the pinch may start skipping their favorite breakfast spots. With inflation and global trade shifts, your $6 latte might soon cost even more.

Wall Street surged Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on a controversial set of reciprocal tariffs affecting dozens of countries. The Dow jumped nearly 3,000 points, up 7.87%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 9.06% and 12.61%, respectively. Travel stocks, U.S. automakers, and tech giants like Tesla and Apple saw major gains, rebounding from recent losses tied to the proposed tariffs. The president’s original plan included a 10% baseline tariff on most imports, a 25% tariff on foreign-made vehicles, and continued tariffs on steel and aluminum. While the pause offers temporary relief, it excludes China where tariffs have now increased to 125%. Trade experts warn that a prolonged U.S.-China trade war could have long-lasting impacts on global growth. “You have to have flexibility to do it right,” President Trump said, adding that the delay is meant to aid ongoing negotiations.

