Morning Minute: Weather updates, drilling debate, and new flights at SBP

Happy Wednesday! I hope you get the chance to soak up the sun today because I hear this weekend might be a little damp. Check out the video below for a preview from our show:

Look ahead at weather on Daybreak

Top stories on Daybreak:



Oil drilling debate in Santa Barbara County: The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors remains divided on approving new drilling permits near Refugio State Beach. Community members voiced their opinions at a recent meeting about transferring permits to Sable Offshore Corporation. Learn more below.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors remains divided on approving new drilling permits near Refugio State Beach. Community members voiced their opinions at a recent meeting about transferring permits to Sable Offshore Corporation. Learn more below. BBB hosts free scam prevention webinar: The Better Business Bureau, in partnership with the FTC, is hosting a free webinar on March 4 at 11 a.m. PST. "Unmasking Impostor Scams" will provide expert insights and real-life case studies to help protect consumers from fraud. Registration is open at BBB.org, but space is limited.

The Better Business Bureau, in partnership with the FTC, is hosting a free webinar on March 4 at 11 a.m. PST. "Unmasking Impostor Scams" will provide expert insights and real-life case studies to help protect consumers from fraud. Registration is open at BBB.org, but space is limited. Flight updates at San Luis Obispo Airport: American Airlines has resumed daily direct flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, while Alaska Airlines will restart flights to Portland on March 13. However, daily direct flights to Las Vegas will end on April 21.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors remains deadlocked on whether to transfer drilling permits from ExxonMobil to Sable Offshore Drilling after a heated meeting with more than 200 attendees. Opponents, including environmental advocates and residents, cited past oil spills and the need for renewable energy, while supporters highlighted the industry’s economic benefits. With a 2-2 vote, the future of the permits remains uncertain, and KSBY News will continue to follow the story.

A long-delayed resort project with four hotels on Airport Road in Paso Robles is back up for approval after its entitlements expired in 2011. The City Council is reconsidering the Destino Hotel Resort, giving it another eight years to find a developer, with project leaders optimistic about the area's growing tourism industry. If approved, developers can apply for building permits, and construction could begin before the end of the year.

The 87-year-old Jack Creek Road Bridge in West Templeton is closed this week for preparation ahead of a full reconstruction set for summer 2025. As part of the Highway Bridge Program, the county plans to replace the aging timber bridge with a wider, modern structure to improve safety and emergency access. The $4 million project, largely reimbursed by federal funds, is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

