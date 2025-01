A man suffers major injuries after crashing on Highway 1 bringing traffic to a stop.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials the crash happened 6 p.m. on Monday, January 13th.

It happened on Highway 1 a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road in Lompoc.

The motorcyclist was taken by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Fire officials say Highway 1 was closed in the Lompoc area temporarily in both directions for approximately 30 minutes.

No word on the cause of the crash.