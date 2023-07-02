Motorcycle rider dies in Paso Robles after crash on HWY 46

Saturday, July 1, around five pm there was an accident on Highway 46 in Paso Robles killing a motorcycle rider.

Paso Robles Police Department recommended finding alternate driving routes until about seven pm when the investigation was still going on.

Police also said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

The rider of the motorcycle was found dead on the scene when local authorities arrived.

Paso Robles Police released a statement saying "This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464."