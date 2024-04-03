Multiple units respond to shooting in Nipomo neighborhood

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting that happened in Nipomo Tuesday night.

The call came in at around 9:30, in a neighborhood along Neptune and Starlite Drive.

Around 18 units responded to the scene, including officers from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Santa Maria Police Department.

KSBY spoke to a resident in the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

They said they heard two different guns go off; reasoning that it must have been two different guns as one gunshot was louder than the other.

When the resident went outside to find out what was going on, they saw around 30 young males running to their vehicles and speeding off.

When KSBY arrived at the scene they could see numerous shell casings near the scene of the crime.

We have attempted to reach out to the SLO Sheriff's Department to find out more, but they were not able to release any information at that time.

This is a developing story.

We will provide the latest information when it is made available.

