Murals line neighborhood paths in San Luis Obispo

New murals are adding a vibrant scenery to walkers and cyclists across San Luis Obispo.

The city is teaming up with local artists to create pavement murals in neighborhood greenway corridors.

These four artists were chosen to paint the following corridors:



Mia Franco Islay Neighborhood Greenway

Sequoia Wolfe Morro Street ‘Bill Roalman’ Neighborhood Greenway

Sally Lamas King-Nipomo Neighborhood Greenway

Mika Timpano Pismo Street Pedestrian Trail



These murals are expected to be completed by December 20.

“The intent is to create unique and local branding along these well-used and loved neighborhood corridors,” said Matt Horn, Public Works Director. “These unique street paintings will provide visual cues to drivers that these corridors prioritize bicycle and pedestrian travel.”

