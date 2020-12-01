Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Murals line neighborhood paths in San Luis Obispo

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: City of San Luis Obispo
Pismo Street pedestrian trails before art murals are installed
Before Photo of Pismo Street Pedestrian Trail
After Photo of Pismo Street Pedestrian Trail.JPG
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-01 15:59:03-05

New murals are adding a vibrant scenery to walkers and cyclists across San Luis Obispo.

The city is teaming up with local artists to create pavement murals in neighborhood greenway corridors.

These four artists were chosen to paint the following corridors:

  • Mia Franco
    • Islay Neighborhood Greenway
  • Sequoia Wolfe
    • Morro Street ‘Bill Roalman’ Neighborhood Greenway
  • Sally Lamas
    • King-Nipomo Neighborhood Greenway
  • Mika Timpano
    • Pismo Street Pedestrian Trail

These murals are expected to be completed by December 20.

“The intent is to create unique and local branding along these well-used and loved neighborhood corridors,” said Matt Horn, Public Works Director. “These unique street paintings will provide visual cues to drivers that these corridors prioritize bicycle and pedestrian travel.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7