NBC show 'This Is Us' filming in Paso Robles

The popular TV show "This is Us" is currently being filmed in Paso Robles.

Allegretto Vineyard Resort off Highway 46 East has been transformed into a TV set.

“Pretty exciting,” said Susan Terry of Paso Robles.

“I think that's super cool for our community,” added local, Amber Goldis

We went to the property to speak with the manager but learned they signed nondisclosure agreements. That’s where we spotted sprinter vans that said “cast” and “This is Us.”

In early January, "This is Us" premiered its 6th season. At the time, NBC reported that the cast and crew were halfway through making the drama’s 18 final episodes.

"It's a flood of memories of the last six years and six seasons and everything that it's taken to get to this point," Star, Mandy Moore told NBC.

It’s not clear what episode is being filmed in Paso Robles but the property has a slew of star wagons and TV props that have captured the attention of locals.

“I was walking my dog and I saw that they had just tons of buses and a big tent that was up,” Terry said.

“I think it's actually great for our small town to get that kind of attention and to be that important to film something that's so popular,” said Candice Ontiveros of Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo County’s Film Commission, Film SLO CAL says the Central Coast is becoming increasingly sought after for TV shows and films.

“During the calendar year 2020, we had 24 productions come with a total of about 47 film days,” said Eric Parker, Film SLO CAL Film Liaison. “The estimated impact on that was almost 600,000 dollars for the county.”

The latest report is not yet out but it’s expected to exceed those numbers with an estimated 64 film days.

While there’s no word on how long the cast and crew of "This is Us" will be filming in Paso Robles, locals want to welcome them with open arms.

“We have great wines, we have great foods, we have great restaurants here and I hope they had a wonderful experience,” Ontiveros.

Episode seven airs next Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KSBY.

Other films shot on the Central Coast in recent years include part of the opening scene of Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt. That portion of the 2019 movie was filmed on a private ranch in Huasna.

In 2018, Destination Wedding starring Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves was filmed in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.