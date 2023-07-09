New jiu-jitsu studio coming to Paso Robles this month

Virtus Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Paso Robles will be officially open to the public on July 22.

The studio is open to current members of the club and is open to the public right now for people to learn about the studio and how they can join.

Black belt professor at Virtus Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Eric Franco emphasizes that the sport is for everyone.

“It doesn't really matter what your athletic level is. We've got a 63-year-old out there. We've got moms, we've got, you know, your neighbors, everyone from different walks of life.”

To sign up go to https://virtusbjj.com/.