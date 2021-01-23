New Marsh Street bridge pays homage to city's history

San Luis Obispo today announced the completion of the Marsh Street Bridge.

The 100-year-old bridge has been replaced.

It stood between Osos and Santa Rosa streets at the San Luis Obispo Creek crossing.

A Caltrans inspection in 2008 deemed the bridge structurally deficient to the point where it had to be either repaired or replaced.

The city began construction in January 2020 with a new design that honors the history of San Luis Obispo. Energy-efficient LED fixtures will illuminate the bridge. They replicate the original kerosene lamps that were lit along Marsh Street.

City leaders say the revitalization of the bridge is part of San Luis Obispo's ongoing efforts to create a lively downtown environment.

“Marsh Street Bridge is an important connection point into the Downtown Area and the new safety, environmental and design elements help honor the significance of this historic bridge,” said Public Works Director Matt Horn. “We want to thank the Downtown businesses for their patience during the project’s construction and hope this bridge continues to welcome residents and visitors to the Downtown.”

Along with the new bridge, a sewer main underneath it was also replaced.