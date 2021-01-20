Menu

New safety trail to connect Cal Poly to Downtown SLO

Gutierrez, Brian
Railroad Safety Trail
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 20, 2021
A new trail will soon provide a safe route for bicyclists and pedestrians to go to and from Downtown to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

Today, the City of San Luis Obispo held a virtual groundbreaking for the Taft to Pepper Street route of the Railroad Safety Trail.

This segment connects Cal Poly to Downtown. The bridge will cross over Highway 101 and the Union Pacific Railroad.

The Railroad Safety Trail is a project more than 20 years in the making.

The city says the extension from Taft to Pepper Street is estimated to cost $5.2 million. It is expected to be completed by July 2021.

