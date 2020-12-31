Next week looking wet but until then mild weather rules

Weather looks quiet for the balance of the workweek, a weak cold front dissipates over the Central Coast Thursday morning with a chance of mist or drizzle. Significant, and in fact, measurable amounts are not likely in most locations.

After that, some northwesterly winds return and could bring marine clouds back into play Saturday into Sunday but partly cloudy looks more likely.

The extended forecast is interesting: models agree that it will be active next week with a series of potential storms. What models do not agree on at the moment is the intensity of the systems. The American GFS model likes totals to stay around an inch for the week while other models suggest higher potential.

Generally, models tend to migrate toward similar solutions but this far out the differences remain. At this point best to be aware and prepare for increased activity. It is badly needed rain but if the rain comes too quickly we all know what kind of problems typically arise.

High surf continues into Friday.