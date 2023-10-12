No electricity? SCE announces possible power shutoffs in southern Santa Barbara County

People in parts of southern Santa Barbara County could experience multiple days of power outages starting as early as Wednesday.

Southern California Edison (SCE) says the potential outages are for the eastern area of the City of Santa Barbara and parts of Montecito due to increased wildfire risk.

The potential outage warning extends from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday morning, the 0SCE outage map status revealedthe potential outage area between Quarantina Street in Santa Barabara and San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

Jackie Ruiz, the public information office for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, says people should be prepared no matter what.

"We advise people to have an emergency kit ready, to have flashlights that have batteries, ensure your flashlights are working, or if they need to be charged, definitely take the time to do so,” Ruiz said.

The Office of Emergency Management stresses that depending on actual weather conditions, SCE could shut off power whenever needed.

As for planned outages for customers of PG&E in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County areas, a PG&E spokesperson says there currently are none.

