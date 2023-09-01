Oceano Elementary students will benefit from KSBY's fourth If You Give a Child a Book campaign

KSBY is proud to launch our fourth If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

It's an effort to raise money to provide local children with free, brand new books to take home.

Students and staff at Oceano Elementary have been involved with several campaigns now, and spoke with KSBY about what it means to them.

“Reading is important because it fills all our brains with knowledge and if you read so much you feel like you are in the book,” explains third grader Stephanie Lopez-Jacinto. She has received new books from a previous campaign at her school

Fellow classmate Isaac Huchin, also a recipient of new books from the campaign said, “Reading is important because you need to get smarter.”

These students are familiar with KSBY’s If You Give Child a Book campaign.

Library technician Kelci Gonzalez has worked at Oceano Elementary for 10 years, and has been involved with a few campaigns. She says the students' excitement for the campaign grows each year.

“When the kids hear that we get to do the free book fair again, it’s’ pure excitement. Literally, the first week of school they start asking me if they get to do it again," said Gonzalez. “When we talk about it, we talk about it being a gift for our school. Like someone thinks you guys are so special they want to give you this gift. It’s one of my favorite times of the year.”

Gonzalez says the event means much more to the students than many people may realize.

“The economy is making it tough for a lot of families right now just to meet basic needs - so books have become a luxury for a lot of families. It doesn't mean they don’t think it's not important but they can be hard to fit into the budget,” said Gonzalez.

Nearly 400 students at Oceano Elementary got 4 new books each, thanks to the last campaign.

Gonzalez says, for some families, it has been a luxury.

“The whole idea behind the campaign honestly makes me get a little bit choked up. Last year we had a t-ker who said I never had my very own book before,“ said Gonzalez. "Realizing now that not every family can do that and seeing that people here help make that possible - is just really special.”

A donation of six dollars equals one book for a child in need.

Here’s how you can get involved!

