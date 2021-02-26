Offshore winds set to crank up

Offshore winds actually started earlier this morning but the highest wind speeds are expected overnight into mid-day on Friday. N-NE winds will be 15-25 with gusts to 35-40 for the Central Coast and 20-30 with gusts to 40 and 50mph for the Santa Barbara County passes, canyons, and adjacent Southcoast.

These winds will produce clear skies, cool overnight lows but mild afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s.

Early next week a trough over California will return some onshore flow and temps will dip as a result and even some marine clouds are possible.

What happens after that is in great doubt still. The EURO model likes it dry thru the first week of March. The GFS model likes a system on the 3rd and again something later which could produce some accumulation but nothing spectacular.

Suffice to say at this point the forecast for Wednesday is in doubt, at this point, I'd say about 20% chance of rain but I hope for greater clarity soon as models usually gravitate to common solutions as events near. Stay tuned.