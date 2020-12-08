Offshore winds start to shut down

More morning offshore winds early Tuesday made for a potentially concerning day. The Central Coast has not had rain in a long time and the dry air and warm and fast winds are still a fire weather concern. The good news is that Wednesday shows some promise to have onshore winds and we could even see marine layer returning along the coastline with areas of fog and mist during the night and morning hours.

Wind advisories and associated Red Flag Warnings will drop Tuesday but the high surf warning and high surf advisory are still in place for the Central and Stouhcoast respectively.

While we'll see some 80s on Tuesday, and some potential to hit record highs for the date, but temps will back off a bit after the offshore event weakens.

Onshore winds Wednesday and Thursday look to be replaced by more offshore winds Friday through the weekend into Monday.

Models are pretty quiet on any significant rain. Today's modeling doesn't rule out rain the second half of the month but what the models are really showing is a series of systems for Northern California. We look to, at best, be in the decay area of cold fronts which means showers if anything. And longer range climate models are not optimistic about anything significant into January. But as I always say with the deep extended forecasts, they can change very quickly.

The reason to talk about this part of the forecast is because we are starting to run significant rain deficits and with ongoing fire threat I think there is more than passing interest.