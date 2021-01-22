On and off showers continue into Saturday

A low pressure system and cold upper level trough are dropping into the area today dramatically ending the run of warmer than average temps and also delivering on and off showers. Accumulations will be slow to build with the spotty nature of coverage but light to .33" for most into Saturday. The system will still deliver some showers thru Saturday morning but the trend will be to end activity.

This is a cool system as well. Snow levels ultimately drop to around 3500ft. but only the highest elevations would get much accumulation.

Another system drops into the area Sunday PM-Monday, this one looks a little more substantial than the first and also colder. I think another .10-.50" of rain is possible with snow levels perhaps as low as 2500-2000ft on early Monday morning, that is low and could dust the local peaks.

Still all eyes on the potential storm for the mid-point of next week. This looks to feature favorable strong low pressure and track along with upper air support and transport of sub-tropical air with an atmospheric river event possible. When these materialize inches of rain is possible, clearly a lot has to come together for this scenario to become reality however models have been consistent in the outlooks for days now with only minor changes to the arrival times and focus of activity and intensity. Thing always change so please stay up to date with the latest outlooks on this period of the forecast.