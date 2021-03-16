Menu

One more shower chance this week

Teri Milne Hunter posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Post-shower skies near Shell Beach
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 20:39:59-04

The next rain chance is still a couple days away and lighter onshore winds should allow more marine layer to return along the beaches and near coastal valleys with temperatures also slowly trying to warm.

I am forecasting a weak cold front to slice thru the area Thursday night into Friday morning some rain showers. Due to the timing I don't think this has much impact on outdoor activities either Thursday or Friday. This is also a much warmer system than the last so snow levels will be high and hail is also not likely.

I think for those that see rain it won't add up to much and even on the high side I'd say this is a .25" or less system. Most areas will only see a few hundredths of an inch.

Again the larger impact may be the post-system winds. NW winds will crank up Friday afternoon to 15-30mph, some advisories may be necessary. If you are tired of wind, well, there isn't a lot of good news. Looks like next week, the first week of spring, will also be rather windy. I don't see any significant systems after this next one (which also isn't) thru the rest of March.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

