Orcutt wine bar owner faces criminal charges for stay-at-home order violations

KSBY
Vino et Amici in Orcutt
Posted at 10:29 PM, Apr 07, 2021
An Orcutt wine bar owner is facing criminal charges for allegedly defying public health orders.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed four misdemeanor complaints against Kurt Hixenbaugh, co-owner of Vino et Amicis in Orcutt. The complaint alleges he violated stay-at-home orders and failed to file a public health order between December and January.

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA vs. KURT ALAN HIXENBAUGH
In December, Hixenbaugh posted a YouTube video with the title "We are Staying Open" days after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order which forced many businesses to shut down.

KSBY reached out to Hixenbaugh Wednesday. He told us over the phone that he has retained an attorney and he will not be making any comments at this time.

Hixenbaugh is due to appear in the Santa Maria Superior Court on April 29-th.

