Oso Flaco boardwalk reopens after suspected arson

If you listen closely, at Oso Flaco Lake you’ll hear many birds chirping…

It’s why nature enthusiasts like Rudi Berkelhamer come to this park with binoculars in hand.

“I’m a biologist, so I love plants and animals and I love to watch how they change throughout the year,” Berkelhamer said.

She loves this park so much she drives five hours every now and then to relish the great outdoors….but was saddened to hear about what happened to the boardwalk in January.

“To me, that's just heartbreaking that somebody would be so mean." Berkelhamer said. "And what would they have to gain from that other than to make other people unhappy?”

The Oso Flaco boardwalk guides visitors straight to Oso Flaco Beach, but for two months it was closed due to a suspected act of arson that burned this part of the boardwalk.

It’s open once again with the repaired area clearly visible.

The work cost the county about $35,000, just for this 15-foot section of the boardwalk.

Grover beach locals like Michael Phares tell me they’ve never heard of anything like this happening in this special place.

“It made me sad. So I'm glad to hear that it's been renovated and back because we can go, you know, have some fun out there and see all the birds and hear all the noises and experience nature untouched again,” Phares said.

CA state parks officials say no suspects have been identified and that the investigation is ongoing.