Weather pattern locked in through next week

Offshore winds will be locally gusty and very dry thru thru the weekend. At times (night and morning) the winds could be 15-25mph with lighter winds in the afternoons. Sunday could be particularly gusty.

These winds will produce mostly clear and dry conditions with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. However, dense ground fog is expected to develop in the inland and a few of the coastal valleys during night and morning.

High temperatures will range between the mid-60s to the low 70s throughout the Central Coast. Overnight lows over this period will drop to the high 20s in the northern San Luis Obispo County, the low 40s in the coastal valleys and along the beaches.

