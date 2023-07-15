Paving project on Highway 101 closes right lane in Gaviota

A paving project on US 101, will begin in Gaviota on July 16, and end on August 11. The ongoing project will result in the overnight closing of the right lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on north and southbound 101 through those dates.

The paving will happen on US 101 from north of Gaviota State Park to Old Coast Highway for the grinding and paving of roughly six miles of US 101. The notable repairs being made are shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment, removal and replacement of concrete barriers, and the installation of new guardrails and retaining walls.

The contractor for this $46.5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, and the expected completion of the project is in winter 2025.